Game of the Night Preview: Enterprise vs Dothan

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - It is rivalry week as the Dothan Wolves make their way to Enterprise Friday to battle it out with the Wildcats in their first Class 7A Region 2 game of the season, and the stakes are high.

“If you don’t win this one, you’re kind of fighting an uphill battle to get into the playoffs,” said Enterprise Head Coach Rick Darlington. “So, it’s really important not only for the rivalry and the local bragging rights as you would say but really for the region standings.”

Dothan Head Coach Smitty Grider added, “Well, you always want to beat your rival no matter what but the rivalry is not bigger than the game. You know, we’ve got to win the game because it’s an important game for our region. Whoever wins this game is going to be in a good position to make the playoffs and so you know that’s the focus.”

The players are locked in for this one and know there is more to this week’s win than just bragging rights.

“We all know what’s at stake with Dothan, but we also want to start the region out one-and-oh, and this is the best way to do it,” said Enterprise senior quarterback Quentin Hayes.

Dothan senior James Dowdy added, “We’ve got to stay humble. Just keep pushing through practice like we’re zero and zero every day.”

“This is the one,” said Enterprise senior Jackson Blount. “This is our first region game. We’re full steam ahead taking things day by day, but we do realize the stakes and realize that we want to win this Friday night.”

It is going to come down to defense for the Wolves who were dominant against Park Crossing.

They will need another solid performance Friday if they want to keep this explosive Enterprise offense contained.

“They’re going to see an offense that they haven’t seen before,” said Grider. “Coach Darlington always throws new wrinkles at us. So, we’re going to see some things we haven’t prepared for. It’s how we adjust to that, but I’m really happy with the effort we’re getting out of that group.”

“First game, we saw what we could do,” said Dothan senior Jordan McCray. “We saw what we are when we operate fresh offensively. That second game, we saw what we are when we operate fresh defensively. So, this game it’s just about bringing it all together.”

The Wildcats will be led by senior Quentin Hayes who is returning to the quarterback position this week as Enterprise looks to go 3-0 on the season.

“Just working on being decisive but still being a team player and wanting to be there for them as much as I can regardless of whatever I do,” said Hayes. “I want them to shine as much as I want to shine. Just building confidence together that without me or with me we’re still going to be good and great.”

