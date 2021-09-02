Advertisement

Coast Guard searching for missing teen near Destin

A search is underway for a 14-year-old boy who went missing while swimming at Henderson Beach...
A search is underway for a 14-year-old boy who went missing while swimming at Henderson Beach State Park in Destin(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WJHG/WECP) - A search is underway for a 14-year-old boy who went missing while swimming at Henderson Beach State Park in Destin

Okaloosa Drowning
Okaloosa Drowning(OKALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

On Wednesday, Coast Guard officials said they received a call about a distressed swimmer just before 7PM. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies told them one of the teen’s friends saw the boy struggling in the surf about 200 feet offshore; however, they said once the boy went under the water, he never resurfaced.

Coast Guard officials said they’ve got boats in the water and helicopters in the air searching for the young teen. Officials said they searched all through the night and are currently continuing to search for the missing swimmer.

Coast Guard looking for missing teen in Destin
Coast Guard looking for missing teen in Destin(OKALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

They said the teen was last seen wearing gray shorts.

Anyone with information should call Sector Mobile Command Center at (251) 441-6211.

Coast Guard looking for missing teen in Destin
Coast Guard looking for missing teen in Destin(OKALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home off Brannon Stand Road
Tornado causes damage on west side of Dothan
Dothan tornado caught on cam.
Tornado touches down on Dothan’s west side
A small aircraft crashed into a barn in Geneva, Alabama on September 1, 2021.
Plane crashes in Geneva, pilot not injured
The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
UPDATE: 2 Alabama Power contract workers electrocuted on the job in Jefferson Co. identified
We’re about a week away from July Fourth. That was President Biden’s goal date to have 70...
‘This is absolutely wrong’: Groups harassing Ga. vaccine workers

Latest News

Maggie DesRosiers talks about today’s top stories along with a look at this weekend’s events.
News4 Now: What’s Going On, September 2, 2021
ALEA encouraging the public to end summer safely over Labor Day Weekend
The Alabama Department of Public Health introduced a COVID-19 vaccine initiative Thursday tied...
Alabama launches vaccine incentive aimed at football fans
Maggie DesRosiers talks about today’s top stories along with a look at this weekend’s events.
News4 Now: What’s Going On