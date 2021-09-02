City of Chipley enacts noise ordinance

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Noise complaints have been rolling into the Chipley Police Department. That’s why the City of Chipley approved updates to the city’s previous noise ordinance.

“It sets an objective standard in which we enforce that noise ordinance, from private property noise standards to business or residential standards, including vehicle noise standards,” Chipley Police Chief Scott Thompson said.

Chief Thompson said most of the noise complaints come from vehicles, specifically loud exhausts or music. He believes this new ordinance will help his officers be more proactive when it comes to stopping excessive noise.

Updating the ordinance will allow law enforcement to monitor noise levels without first having to hear a complaint. There are different rules for different areas of the city, but according to Chief Thompson, the rule for residential areas is a 65-decibel level, which can be considered a normal conversation level.

Each patrol deputy at the Police Department also received a sound meter to help them monitor noise levels when necessary.

