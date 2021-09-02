Advertisement

Alabama’s community colleges to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Community colleges across the state are hosting vaccination clinics to encourage vaccines and expand access to them.(GRAY TELEVISION)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Community colleges across the state are hosting vaccination clinics to encourage vaccines and expand access to them.

The clinics are being held on Alabama Community College System, or ACCS, college campuses in partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, hospitals and pharmacies. To date, 75 clinics have been held and 32 clinics are planned in the coming weeks.

“With more than 130 locations across Alabama, our 24 colleges are well-positioned to engage our communities in an effort to promote and provide the COVID-19 vaccine,” said ACCS Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker. “Our colleges reach more than 150,000 students each year and we’re proud to do our part to encourage our students, faculty and staff, and communities to help end this pandemic by getting the COVID-19 vaccine.”

A list of upcoming clinics is available at: accs.edu/coronavirus/vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free and open to the general public. ACCS says unless otherwise indicated, walk-in appointments are available and encouraged.

For questions about specific vaccination clinics, please contact the community college hosting the event.

