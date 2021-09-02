Advertisement

AARP urging governor to create rollout plan for booster shots

The nonprofit said this follows internet accessibility issues and “poorly-staffed hotlines.”
The CDC said the goal is to provide COVID-19 booster shots this fall.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Following “numerous challenges” with the state’s initial vaccine rollout, AARP Alabama is calling on Gov. Kay Ivey to create a comprehensive plan before providing COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

“We got calls from hundreds of older Alabamians who were struggling with the appointment system and the process for getting the vaccines that they needed,” communications director Jamie Harding said on the issues many faced when the shots first became available.

AARP Alabama sent a letter to Ivey on Wednesday on behalf of its 420,000-plus members and every Alabamian 50 and up. The organization said it is trying to prevent further issues for individuals seeking a third shot.

The letter cited internet accessibility issues and “poorly-staffed hotlines” that left people “confused and frustrated.”

The nonprofit is asking the state to implement a public information campaign on booster shots that does not require internet alleviating stress for senior citizens.

“We just want to ensure that lessons were learned,” Harding said. “That an improved system will be used for rolling out the booster shots, and we know that that’s coming up really quickly so we’re rather anxious to find out what the plan is for that.”

So far, Harding said AARP has not heard back from the governor’s office or the Alabama Department of Public Health. She said she anticipates a reply within the week. WSFA 12 News reached out to both and received statements.

“The COVID-19 vaccine – whether you are on your first, second or third shot – is readily available in Alabama,” the governor’s press secretary, Gina Maiola, wrote. “Governor Ivey continues to encourage all eligible Alabamians, if they can, to roll up their sleeves to get the shot.”

ADPH said it has communicated with entities administering the third dose and is prepared to supply booster vaccines once the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices gives the thumbs up.

“As there are more providers of COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama now, as well as an ample supply of product, ADPH will build on existing capacity to address access, equity, and other barriers to vaccine for all Alabamians during the booster roll out,” Dr. Karen Landers stated.

Health experts are recommending vulnerable communities, such as immune-compromised individuals, consider a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The vaccines will be available eight months after an individual’s second dose.

