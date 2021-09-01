Advertisement

WTVY-TV off the air for antenna viewers overnight

WTVY News 4
WTVY News 4(Source: WTVY News 4)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Tuesday night, August 31, WTVY-TV will be off the air for antenna viewers for several hours.

The outage will last from 11 PM to 4 AM, Wednesday morning.

Viewers that watch WTVY via an antenna will not be able to receive our channels.

WTVY will be performing work at our tower site.

Viewers that see WTVY through a satellite system (Dish and DirectTV) or on most cable systems (Troy, WOW, Comcast, and Spectrum) will still be able to watch the WTVY channels.

