Advertisement

Suicide Awareness in COVID-19

Gender affirming voice therapy
Gender affirming voice therapy(WAGM)
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The pandemic has led to increased discussion on mental health. One common issue associated with it, suicides.

Today is the start of Suicide Awareness Month, and Dr. Chris Strunk, a psychiatrist at Wiregrass Wellness Center, says there has been an increase in suicides during the pandemic and this can be attributed to changes in social patterns.

“What we’ve seen as the pandemic progresses is a lot of people are suffering from isolation and loneliness and are concerned about access to care,” says Dr. Strunk.

According to the CDC,  between March and February of this year, suspected suicide attempts were nearly 51% higher among girls ages 12 to 17 than they were two years ago. The study is based on emergency room visits.

In Alabama, it’s the third leading cause of death for teens between the same ages.

“While we certainly think it’s a positive thing that children are going back to school physically, that’s had its own set of problems,”  says Dr. Strunk. “And we’ve had to address that in the mental health community.”

Dr. Strunk says he has seen an increase in the demand for his services especially when it comes to anxiety issues.

“There’s also a difference in the way people are accessing mental health,”  says Dr. Strunk. “People want more online services and virtual services as opposed to in-person services.”

Dr. Strunk suggests monitoring the patterns of family and friends.

“Well what we want to look for is withdrawal, loneliness, isolation, and helplessness,”  says Dr. Strunk. “So if we’re looking at adolescence or we’re looking at older people and not hearing from them whether they’re withdrawn or staying in their area. Not participating in their previously enjoyable activities. Not talking about the future. Not planning for the future, and those may be indications that the person may be having some suicidal thoughts.”

Dr. Strunk says  people should not feel like they are burdening or causing stress to healthcare. Instead, he says it’s important that people have access to mental healthcare.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please call 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Dothan tornado caught on cam.
Tornado touches down on Dothan’s west side
Home off Brannon Stand Road
Tornado causes damage on west side of Dothan
The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
UPDATE: 2 Alabama Power contract workers electrocuted on the job in Jefferson Co. identified
Former Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker speaking at a press conference in May 2021.
Ozark City Council reinstates former Police Chief Marlos Walker
SE Health Hospital News Conference
SE Health Hospital with federal healthcare workers hold news conference

Latest News

The Alabama Hospital Association has called for a statewide moment of silence to remember the...
Statewide moment of silence to honor 12k lost to pandemic
334 Prevention Project working to educate people of drug overdose awareness.
334 Prevention Project working to educate on drug overdose awareness
The federal medical team consists of physicians, nurses and respiratory technicians. They are...
Federal team arrives at Southeast Health to assist with COVID care
We’re about a week away from July Fourth. That was President Biden’s goal date to have 70...
‘This is absolutely wrong’: Groups harassing Ga. vaccine workers