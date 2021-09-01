Suicide Awareness in COVID-19

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The pandemic has led to increased discussion on mental health. One common issue associated with it, suicides.

Today is the start of Suicide Awareness Month, and Dr. Chris Strunk, a psychiatrist at Wiregrass Wellness Center, says there has been an increase in suicides during the pandemic and this can be attributed to changes in social patterns.

“What we’ve seen as the pandemic progresses is a lot of people are suffering from isolation and loneliness and are concerned about access to care,” says Dr. Strunk.

According to the CDC, between March and February of this year, suspected suicide attempts were nearly 51% higher among girls ages 12 to 17 than they were two years ago. The study is based on emergency room visits.

In Alabama, it’s the third leading cause of death for teens between the same ages.

“While we certainly think it’s a positive thing that children are going back to school physically, that’s had its own set of problems,” says Dr. Strunk. “And we’ve had to address that in the mental health community.”

Dr. Strunk says he has seen an increase in the demand for his services especially when it comes to anxiety issues.

“There’s also a difference in the way people are accessing mental health,” says Dr. Strunk. “People want more online services and virtual services as opposed to in-person services.”

Dr. Strunk suggests monitoring the patterns of family and friends.

“Well what we want to look for is withdrawal, loneliness, isolation, and helplessness,” says Dr. Strunk. “So if we’re looking at adolescence or we’re looking at older people and not hearing from them whether they’re withdrawn or staying in their area. Not participating in their previously enjoyable activities. Not talking about the future. Not planning for the future, and those may be indications that the person may be having some suicidal thoughts.”

Dr. Strunk says people should not feel like they are burdening or causing stress to healthcare. Instead, he says it’s important that people have access to mental healthcare.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please call 1-800-273-8255.

