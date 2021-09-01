Redistricting public hearings set to start Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting Wednesday, Sept. 1, the Alabama Legislature Joint Reapportionment Committee will conduct redistricting hearings around the state, a chance for community members to make their voices heard.

The purpose is to gain public input on future Congressional, Legislative and State Board of Education districts. The first public redistricting hearing begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Drake State Community College in Huntsville.

A process known as redistricting happens every ten years when the Alabama Legislature redraws districts using information from the most recent census. As some cities or counties get bigger, they have a chance to add new representatives and senators.

The latest census data shows north Alabama is growing. Huntsville has even overtaken Birmingham as the most populated city in the state. Therefore, redistricting may be a huge opportunity for north Alabama to finally flex political muscle in Montgomery. That could mean more funding for road projects and schools.

This year’s hearings will be held in a total of 27 counties located across the state.

Information from the hearings will be released on the Alabama Legislative website and will be made available for legislators to consider as they draw new district boundaries.

Community members and public officials are invited to attend the hearings to express their opinions.

Dates and times for public hearings are listed below:

Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 9 a.m. - Drake State Lecture Hall and Cafetorium

Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 11 a.m. - Northwest-Shoals Hospitality House Shoals campus

Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 2 p.m. - Calhoun Health Sciences Building

Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 4 p.m. - Northeast Alabama Theater Auditorium

Thursday, Sept. 2 at 9 a.m. - Snead State Fielder Auditorium Administration Building

Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. - Wallace-Hanceville Auditorium Main Campus

