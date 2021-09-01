Plane crashes in Geneva, pilot not injured

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -A small plane crashed Wednesday near the Geneva Airport, Sheriff Tony Helms and Police Chief Pepper Mock confirmed.

The pilot, the only person on board, apparently escaped without injuries. His ultra-light crashed into a barn.

Initial reports were the plane crashed into a retail store.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates).

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

