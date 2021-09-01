Advertisement

Plane crashes in Geneva, pilot not injured

Generic Plane Crash Graphic
Generic Plane Crash Graphic(Associated Press)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -A small plane crashed Wednesday near the Geneva Airport, Sheriff Tony Helms and Police Chief Pepper Mock confirmed.

The pilot, the only person on board, apparently escaped without injuries. His ultra-light crashed into a barn.

Initial reports were the plane crashed into a retail store.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates).

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Dothan tornado caught on cam.
Tornado touches down on Dothan’s west side
Home off Brannon Stand Road
Tornado causes damage on west side of Dothan
The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
UPDATE: 2 Alabama Power contract workers electrocuted on the job in Jefferson Co. identified
Former Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker speaking at a press conference in May 2021.
Ozark City Council reinstates former Police Chief Marlos Walker
SE Health Hospital News Conference
SE Health Hospital with federal healthcare workers hold news conference

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Five - VOD - clipped version
WTVY News 4 at Five - VOD - clipped version
Gender affirming voice therapy
Suicide Awareness in COVID-19
DHS vaccine clinic
Local school district hosts pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics
WTVY Wx Logo
Last Batch Of Rain, Then Drier