Plane crashes in Geneva, pilot not injured
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -A small plane crashed Wednesday near the Geneva Airport, Sheriff Tony Helms and Police Chief Pepper Mock confirmed.
The pilot, the only person on board, apparently escaped without injuries. His ultra-light crashed into a barn.
Initial reports were the plane crashed into a retail store.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates).
