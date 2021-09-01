Operation: Deploy Your Dress opens its doors on Fort Rucker

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Finding the right dress for any formal event can be a struggle, from prices to places to shop. With formal events being nothing new in the military world.

“It’s something that is also a great tradition in the military and so you really want to show up and show out for it,” said Elesa Johnson - Operation: Deploy Your Dress at Fort Rucker Manager.

And finding the perfect dress is top of the list. Now a new organization on Fort Rucker has found a way to help take another burden off of these families.

“What we do is we give dresses and formal wear to Military ID cardholders,” said Johnson.

Through a national program, Operation: Deploy Your Dress. Where people from all over deploy their dresses to be placed into shops just like this one.

“We just needed something more and going underneath this national umbrella it helps us provide better dresses to people and just makes everything we have a little bit better than what we had in the past,” said Stephanie Tucker - Co-manager.

And while these dresses will be serving new purposes, some came with good stories behind them.

“It’s amazing so the dresses as they come in, we’re getting letters from people that tell the store of the dress or the tux that the husband wore,” said Tucker.

Anyone on Fort Rucker can also donate dresses by dropping them off during store hours or keep a look out for the donation bin that is coming soon to the PX.

They will be open by apportionment only Tuesday and Friday mornings, as well as one evening a month and one Saturday morning a month. You can find the link to register for your appointment here and can find more information on their Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

