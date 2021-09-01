Advertisement

Moderna seeks FDA approval for COVID vaccine booster shot

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Moderna has submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration for a COVID-19 vaccine booster, according to a statement from the company.

“We are pleased to initiate the submission process for our booster candidate ... with the FDA,” said CEO Stéphane Bancel. “We remain committed to staying ahead of the virus and following the evolving epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2,”

In mid-August, U.S. health officials announced plans to give COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid a surge in the highly contagious delta variant.

The booster plan calls for an extra dose eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Pfizer is also seeking U.S. approval of a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

The drugmaker said last week it has started the application process for a third dose of its vaccine for everyone ages 16 and older.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Most Read

Dothan tornado caught on cam.
Tornado touches down on Dothan’s west side
Home off Brannon Stand Road
Tornado causes damage on west side of Dothan
The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
UPDATE: 2 Alabama Power contract workers electrocuted on the job in Jefferson Co. identified
Former Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker speaking at a press conference in May 2021.
Ozark City Council reinstates former Police Chief Marlos Walker
SE Health Hospital News Conference
SE Health Hospital with federal healthcare workers hold news conference

Latest News

Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Weather slows California wildfire, but flames keep moving
Gender affirming voice therapy
Suicide Awareness in COVID-19
DHS vaccine clinic
Local school district hosts pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics
This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Judge conditionally approves Purdue Pharma opioid settlement
Louisiana lawmakers discuss Ida recovery
Louisiana lawmakers discuss Ida recovery