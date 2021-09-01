Looking better for today

SYNOPSIS – A better and drier start today, temperatures this afternoon will warm into the upper 80s in most places. As we move into the late afternoon into the evening hours tonight isolated showers and storms will make a return but were not expecting severe weather. Tomorrow looks great and the start of a dry stretch for the area, by the weekend highs are back around 90 degrees for highs with no chance of rain till Monday.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 89°. Winds W 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, rain ends late. Low near 69°. Winds W 5 mph 50%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. High near 89°. Winds NW 5 mph. 10%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 89° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 90° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 90° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 91° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 71° High: 91° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 90° 30%

THUR: Sunny. Low: 68° High: 88° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 15-20 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

