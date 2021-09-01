Local school district hosts pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Efforts to increase vaccination rates are ramping up in southeast Alabama.

Turning the focus to younger people, health care workers are making access easier than ever.

Dothan High and Dothan Prep hosted pop-up clinics.

Between them, 50 students, their family members, and staff members took the first step in combating COVID-19.

Southeast Health and the Dothan Fire Department partnered with Dothan City Schools, giving students easy access to the Pfizer vaccine during school hours.

Dr. George Narby says the clinics are critical to curbing climbing cases in the Wiregrass.

“In a situation where, young people are close together and may or may not be wearing masks, it’s very important to reduce the possibility of transmitting this virus and giving it to other people” said Dr. George Narby, Chief Medical Officer at Southeast Health.

DFD distributed the vaccinations.

Sean Gibson, Chief of Training and EMS at Dothan Fire Department, explains, “Of course, we work in the medical field. That is one our big responsibilities under the Department of Public Health. So, we are proponents of the vaccine and very happy to participate and hopefully to do many of these in the future.”

DHS senior Bailey Freeland got vaccinated.

“I felt like it was the right thing to do for the community and to help others and stop the spread” said Bailey Freeland, Senior at Dothan High School.

Lilly Bright also chose to get the vaccine.

“I got vaccinated cause, with it being senior year, I didn’t want to be able to miss out on sports cause I had to get quarantined” explained Lilly Bright, Senior at Dothan High School.

The clinics turned out better than expected.

Gibson, added, “It started off slow, but it is definitely ramping up. It looks like this is gonna be a huge success.”

All vaccines at the clinics were used, leaving none to go to waste.

Another clinic will be held on September 22nd for anyone who got the shot today to get the second dose.

First doses will also be available at the next clinic for anyone who wants one.

