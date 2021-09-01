Advertisement

Local church feeds Hurricane Ida evacuees

The evacuees were able to serve themselves the food in the hotel conference room, and eat in the lobby together.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When Trinity Baptist Church in Marianna found out that many Hurricane Ida evacuees from Louisiana were staying in local hotels, they decided they needed to find a way to help.

Church members say they wanted to help out the evacuees because not too long ago, they were the ones who needed help after Hurricane Michael, and they know how difficult things can get.

“Many of them left with absolutely nothing, just the cars and gas and clothes on their back, so we’re just trying to do what we can and feed those who are in need and to serve the way Jesus calls us to,” Trinity Baptist Church pastor Daniel Mann said.

When the church found out about the need, they reached out to church members and other local businesses to see how they could help.

After getting a donation of more than 250 pieces of chicken from The Oaks Restaurant in Marianna, the church members decided they would cook a hot meal for the evacuees and take it to the hotel. Tuesday afternoon, several church members gathered at church and began preparing the chicken, rice, green beans, and rolls.

When the food was dropped off at one of the hotels, one member prayed over the food and the evacuees. All of the guests seemed more than thankful for the hot meal they were able to get for free.

“That is a blessing from God,” Louisiana evacuee Eric Goudry said. “He gets all the glory, no matter what, He gets the glory.”

Another hotel guest, Brooke Cantrelle, said she was surprised by the gesture.

“I think it was a wonderful thing to do,” Cantrelle said. “When we got here, that was the furthest thing from my mind. I wasn’t expecting anything like that because we’re all just talking about our houses and how things are back home. So when you come to the lobby and see this, it’s definitely a welcome surprise.”

Trinity Baptist Church members said they even added Cajun seasoning to the chicken to make the evacuees feel more at home -- a place many don’t know when they’ll be able to return to.

