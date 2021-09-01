Limited virtual learning option for Early County Schools

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Parents in Early County now have the option to choose a limited virtual learning experience.

“So there’s information that the parent has to submit,” says Bronwyn Ragan-Martin, Superintendent, Early County School System. “And then there is a committee at each school and it’s comprised of teachers, a counselor, and an administrator. The committee will look at the information that’s presented and make a determination.”

If a student qualifies, they will have to meet technology qualifications for the two week program.

“With this limited virtual option, there will be a combination of Google classroom and probably some paper packets,” says Ragan-Martin. “It will depend on students having access to the internet and a device.”

Students will have the opportunity to check out laptops and receive internet services from one of seven internet bus hotspot locations provided by the county.

Although this is a viable option for families with extenuating circumstances, Ragan-Martin cautions families to know the extra responsibilities that come with virtual education.

“My caution for parents is they have what they need to access the lessons, and then they need motivated students,” says Ragan-Martin. “And they need to provide as much support as possible and as much accountability. We had some students last year, I know it’s hard to believe, but some of them said they had done the work to their parents and maybe they had not, so the parents need to be an accountability partner.”

Martin wants to assure students do not experience COVID learning loss with the change.

“We want our kids to be successful,” says Ragan-Martin. “We are here to educate the kids. We are here to provide a safe environment. It may mean they just need to come to school.”

Early County Schools will be offering in-person tutoring on Tuesdays and Thursdays and a virtual accomodation if necessary.

