Advertisement

Last Batch Of Rain, Then Drier

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is on the way for tonight, especially during the evening hours, but better weather lies ahead. We’ll see a few showers and thunderstorms areas south on Thursday, with drier conditions farther inland. The dry stretch will continue through Labor Day.

TONIGHT – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially early, otherwise partly cloudy. Low near 71°.  Winds W/NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray showers and thunderstorms south. High near 89°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 69°.  Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

FRI: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 89° 5%

SAT: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 89° 5%

SUN: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 90° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 91° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 71° High: 91° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 92° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts.  Seas 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Dothan tornado caught on cam.
Tornado touches down on Dothan’s west side
Home off Brannon Stand Road
Tornado causes damage on west side of Dothan
The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
UPDATE: 2 Alabama Power contract workers electrocuted on the job in Jefferson Co. identified
Former Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker speaking at a press conference in May 2021.
Ozark City Council reinstates former Police Chief Marlos Walker
SE Health Hospital News Conference
SE Health Hospital with federal healthcare workers hold news conference

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-01
Looking better for today
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-01
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 9-01
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast August 31, 2021
Two trampolines sent flying in Midland City, AL tornado.
Watch Midland City tornado send trampolines flying