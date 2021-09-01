Last Batch Of Rain, Then Drier

SYNOPSIS – A round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is on the way for tonight, especially during the evening hours, but better weather lies ahead. We’ll see a few showers and thunderstorms areas south on Thursday, with drier conditions farther inland. The dry stretch will continue through Labor Day.

TONIGHT – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially early, otherwise partly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds W/NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray showers and thunderstorms south. High near 89°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 69°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

FRI: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 89° 5%

SAT: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 89° 5%

SUN: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 90° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 91° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 91° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 92° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.