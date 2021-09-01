Hospitals say nearly 100 now waiting for ICU beds in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s weekslong deficit of intensive care unit beds continues to intensify. As of Wednesday, the Alabama Hospital Association said there were 92 ICU patients waiting for a bed to become available.

The hospital association reported Wednesday 1,542 designated ICU beds for the day, not enough for the 1,634 ICU patients being treated.

The state hit a new record for COVID-19 ICU patients on Monday with more than 880 being treated. That broke the record of 848 set in January.

Currently, more than 54% of all ICU beds in Alabama are taken by patients being treated for the coronavirus, the hospital association said.

Meanwhile, the Alabama Department of Public Health said Wednesday it has requested more federal help, including a request for more ventilators and medical support teams.

The state’s hospitals continue to treat nearly 2,900 inpatients, with more than 84% being unvaccinated. Of the 2,880 people being treated for COVID, 52 are children.

