Georgians will be among first in U.S. to get digital driver’s licenses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia is among a handful of states where Apple will roll out the ability for residents to securely add their driver’s license to Wallet on their iPhone and Apple Watch.

Arizona and Georgia will be the first states to introduce this new innovation to their residents, with Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah to follow.

The Transportation Security Administration will enable select airport security checkpoints and lanes in participating airports as the first locations customers can use their driver’s license or state ID in Wallet.

“The addition of driver’s licenses and state IDs to Apple Wallet is an important step in our vision of replacing the physical wallet with a secure and easy-to-use mobile wallet,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.

Spencer R. Moore, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Driver Services, said: “Georgia is a national leader when it comes to the safety and security of its driver and identity credentialing process. ... We are honored to work with Apple as an initial adopter for such a revolutionary customer experience.”

Participating states and the TSA will share more information at a later date about when support for mobile driver’s licenses and state IDs in Wallet will be available in each state, and which TSA airport security checkpoints and select lanes it will be available at first.

