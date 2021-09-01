Advertisement

Georgia law enforcement agencies prepare for “Hands Across the Border” campaign

By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With Labor Day weekend right around the corner, Georgia highway patrol agencies are on high alert for drunk drivers.

Georgia law enforcement officers are teaming up with Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee for the annual “Hands Across the Border” DUI campaign. Officials say they are using a “no excuse, no exception” policy to those who choose to drink and drive.

“Throughout the year, one out of every four fatalities is alcohol-related and Labor Day weekend - that bumps up to 30%,” said Powell Harrelson, Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. “Our message is clear this week - we’re going to out in force, we’re going to be out all over the state, and our neighboring partners are going to be out with us and we’re going to be looking for impaired drivers. That’s our message.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, alcohol is a factor in one out of every four traffic deaths in the state.

This initiative started from two officers challenging each other to help reduce alcohol related fatalities.

