Geneva police chief closes the book on 34-year career

Geneva Police Chief Tony Clemmons
Geneva Police Chief Tony Clemmons(Source: WTVY News 4)
By Nick Brooks
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -- As the month of August ends, so does the career of a longtime Geneva law enforcement officer.

It was a day filled with “lasts” for Geneva Police Chief Tony Clemmons as he closes the book on a 34-year career with the department, six of which serving as chief.

The city held a retirement ceremony for Clemmons with several community members and law enforcement from the surrounding area in attendance.

Clemmons tells News 4 he’ll miss his department, which he considers his family, the most as his career comes to an end.

“Off and on during the day I’ve had texts, calls,” Geneva police chief Tony Clemmons continues, “I’ll be doing fine one minute and the next minute we’re going down memory lane and I have just had an up and down day and tonight here with all these people, friends came in to see me tonight it has been a tough afternoon, tough day,”

Clemmons says he will be spending a lot more time with his wife and daughter.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

