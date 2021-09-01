Federal team arrives at Southeast Health to assist with COVID care

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A military medical team has made their way to Dothan, helping Southeast Health with a record-breaking number of COVID patients. On Monday, the hospital cared for the highest number they have seen yet of COVID patients, 128.

The hospital claims it’s the first in the state to get help from military medical personnel. Now that orientation and training is over, this team is hitting the ground, hoping to relieve the strain on Southeast Health staff. On Tuesday, the team worked alongside Southeast Health’s staff to care for 122 COVID patients.

“Each number represents a family member, a friend, a neighbor, who is counting on us to take care of them,” Rick Sutton, CEO Southeast Health, said.

Sutton said this pandemic pushed staff to a breaking point of mental and physical exhaustion. To help, a team of 20 federal healthcare workers are stepping in and plan to stay as long as they need to.

“We just want to help out any way we can,” Major Lynn Smith, Military Medical Team, said.

The team consists of physicians, nurses and respiratory technicians. They are working on the med-surge units, critical care areas and the emergency department.

“We’re trying to decompress some of the staff workers that have been working tirelessly with this COVID surge for the last 18 months,” Major Smith said.

Extra hands mean a much-needed break for healthcare workers. While also, giving the hospital a chance to expand capacity for COVID patients and the Critical Care Unit.

“We still have quite a few patients holding for our critical care in our facility today and so, what we’ve done is continue to find avenues to expand capacity so that our emergency department remains open and available and that care that they need and timeliness is occurring,” Melissa Owens, Chief Nursing Officer at Southeast Health, said.

Southeast Health nurses are grateful for help, they share this message through Owens.

“Some of the earlier comments from the staff once we actually had an opportunity to bring them in and see the tour the departments and things like that was, ‘The Calvary has come,’ and so it was joy, it was relief, it was pride, a lot of them making comments regarding how working alongside their military service members and how honored they were to have them in the facility.”

The hospital is seeing more COVID patients now than they did at any other point throughout the pandemic. Out of the 122 people, only 14 are fully vaccinated.

Dr. George Narby, Chief Medical Officer at Southeast Health, said these current patients tend to be younger, have fewer underlying health issues and their stays seem to be longer than what they have seen in previous surges.

Health experts across Alabama tell us vaccination is still the top recommendation to warding off serious illnesses from the virus. Wearing a mask and social distancing are also highly encouraged.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

