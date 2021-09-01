Advertisement

Dothan Ida evacuee organizes supply drive for Louisiana first responders

Aerial view of damage from Hurricane Ida
Aerial view of damage from Hurricane Ida(U.S. Coast Guard Heartland)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Louisiana retired firefighter that evacuated from Hurricane Ida to Dothan is now organizing a supply drive for firefighters and police officers to take back home.

Retired Louisiana firefighter David Lopez and other Hurricane Ida evacuees will hold a news conference Wednesday at 12:15 PM CT to announce the details for a donation drive to help firefighters and police officers that experienced damage to their property back in Louisiana as a result of Hurricane Ida.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Dothan tornado caught on cam.
Tornado touches down on Dothan’s west side
Former Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker speaking at a press conference in May 2021.
Ozark City Council reinstates former Police Chief Marlos Walker
File photo of jail cell
Dale County inmate dies
SE Health Hospital News Conference
SE Health Hospital with federal healthcare workers hold news conference
Tornado in Pike County
Tornado captured on video in Pike County

Latest News

Volunteers needed
Dothan Therapeutic Volunteers needed
Damage from Hurricane Ida in Houma, Louisiana.
Want to help Hurricane Ida victims?
Retired Probate Judge Harold B. Wise, age 96, of Kinston, Alabama passed away Sunday.
Retired Probate Judge Harold Wise dies at 96
Rep. Moore to hold veterans workshop Tuesday