Dothan Ida evacuee organizes supply drive for Louisiana first responders
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Louisiana retired firefighter that evacuated from Hurricane Ida to Dothan is now organizing a supply drive for firefighters and police officers to take back home.
Retired Louisiana firefighter David Lopez and other Hurricane Ida evacuees will hold a news conference Wednesday at 12:15 PM CT to announce the details for a donation drive to help firefighters and police officers that experienced damage to their property back in Louisiana as a result of Hurricane Ida.
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.