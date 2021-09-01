Dothan Ida evacuee organizes supply drive for Louisiana first responders

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Louisiana retired firefighter that evacuated from Hurricane Ida to Dothan is now organizing a supply drive for firefighters and police officers to take back home.

Retired Louisiana firefighter David Lopez and other Hurricane Ida evacuees will hold a news conference Wednesday at 12:15 PM CT to announce the details for a donation drive to help firefighters and police officers that experienced damage to their property back in Louisiana as a result of Hurricane Ida.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

