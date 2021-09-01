Alabama Connections Academy still enrolling students for 21-22 school year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Connections Academy is still enrolling students for the 2021-2022 school year. The tuition-free, online public school offers K-12 students a virtual, yet personalized education.

Leigh Mathews, a 7th grade Language Arts teacher with Alabama Connections Academy explained what a typical day is like for students at the academy.

“Students are logging in each morning, checking their courses that populate each day and they are attending live lessons with their teachers,” she said.

Students also take benchmark tests throughout the year, and have frequent check-ins with their teachers to make sure they are on track.

“We look at a variety of data points to ensure that the students are understanding the content,” Mathews said. “Then we determine who our struggling students are and what interventions we can provide them in small groups to ensure that they are successful in their courses.”

Mathews said students enrolled in Alabama Connections Academy are taught how to be independent learners. They work at their own pace, while meeting certain deadlines.

“Our students really enjoy the flexibility of being able to complete their lessons in their own time,” she said. “It does not adhere them to such a strict schedule. And I think the kids also enjoy just being able to get up and take breaks when they need.”

If this sounds appealing, Mathews said parents need to understand that they play a role too.

“I think it’s important for parents to really look at the options in front of them with Alabama Connections Academy,” she said. “They need to understand the role that not only the student has but the role of the teacher as well as the role of them as the parent because they are considered the learning coach, their the one at home with the student so they do have to be a little bit more hands-on.”

There are virtual information sessions available on the school’s website. You can find a link to register for one of those sessions under the resource tab.

[ READ MORE: Alabama Connections Academy shares tips for parents during National Summer Learning Week ]

[ READ MORE: Alabama Connections Academy open for enrollment for 2021-2022 school year ]

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.