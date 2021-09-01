ADPH to announce vaccine initiative Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health says it will introduce a COVID-19 vaccine initiative Thursday.

According to ADPH, the announcement will be made at 11 a.m. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris along with President and CEO of Bruno Event Team, Gene Hallman will speak.

Details surrounding the initiative have not been released.

Harris became emotional Friday when talking about the state’s ongoing fight against the pandemic.

“I don’t know how much longer we’re going to be able to do this,” he said of sustaining efforts against the surging disease.

While more than 1.74 million Alabamians are fully vaccinated, and vaccination rates improving, Harris says the state still lags behind the rest of the country.

On Tuesday, the Alabama Hospital Association reported 2,873 patients being treated in hospitals statewide. Of those, 55 are children.

