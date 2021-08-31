Wiregrass Electric Coop. sending crews to restore Ida damage

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Hurricane Ida caused historic damage in Louisiana. Daybreak Monday morning shed light on the damage that occurred. The City of New Orleans went dark late Sunday night, and they are just one of the many cities without power.

Wiregrass Electric Cooperative is offering assistance to help our state’s neighbors who are in desperate need.

WEC Chief Operating Officer Brad Kimbro spoke about how there was concern with Wiregrass damage.

“And there still from the state-wide perspective in Mississippi. There is damage still occurring even in Alabama. The second point not so much here. We have seen some tornado activity this afternoon. The fear was, ‘let’s see how Alabama was affected by the storms before we release any Alabama crews.’ “

A team of linemen are expected to deploy to Mississippi later this week.

