Wiregrass community partnership to offer residential carpentry program

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There’s a growing demand for construction workers, which is why one Wiregrass community partnership is offering free carpentry classes.

Wallace Community College, Dothan Tech, The Home Builders’ Association of Dothan and the Wiregrass Area, and the Alabama Home Builders’ Foundation are teaming up to provide the tools you need to build a new career.

Today’s economy is in desperate need for more people to do construction work.

Bob Griggs, Program Instructor, said, “With the shortage of workers right now this program is very important because we need the type of workers, we’re gonna train here for the building industry here in the community and the Wiregrass.”

Which is why beginning October 4th, a nine-week residential carpentry program will be held at Dothan Tech.

Griggs, said, “We’re gonna teach the basics for building construction. We’re gonna teach how to read a blueprint, how to do wall layout, how to do trim, the finished moldings like crown molding, base boards, door casings and all that. We are also gonna teach them how to cut out stairs.”

A paid internship with a Wiregrass company is guaranteed to students upon completion of the program.

Joe Johnson, Workforce Development Director of Wallace Community College, said, “In nine weeks, individuals will be able to come in, learn really the high points when it comes to residential construction or carpentry and then really transition directly from the program into employment, which is obviously gonna help our local workforce.”

An interest in carpentry isn’t the only reason to sign up.

Bart Liddon, Custom Home Builder, said, “It is a program that can lead to other jobs in the skilled trades in the long run, whether its electrical, or plumbing, interior trim and that sort of thing.”

Dothan Tech’s Bob Griggs is the only instructor and will provide lots of hands-on training, making only 15 spots available.

The deadline to apply is September 20th, applicants must be 18 or older.

For details to register, contact Joe Johnson at 334-556-2390 or Kory Boling at 1-800-745-4222.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

