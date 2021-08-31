Advertisement

‘This is absolutely wrong’: Groups harassing Ga. vaccine workers

By Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Front-line health workers in Georgia have been confronted and harassed by anti-vaccination activists who are hindering efforts to immunize people against coronavirus, according to the state’s health chief.

Dr. Kathleen Toomey said at a news conference Monday with Gov. Brian Kemp that a mobile clinic in north Georgia had to be shut down because an organized group targeted it.

MORE | Local health experts warn of delta variant dangers for children

“This is wrong. This is absolutely wrong. These people are giving their lives to help others and to help us in this state. We in Georgia can do better,” Toomey said.

“We should be thanking these individuals trying to get life-saving vaccines to our state.”

Kemp echoed that sentiment.

“I think this is a time for all Georgians to reflect back on the early days in the pandemic when people were delivering meals and doughnuts and other things to folks working in the hospital and public health workers, and that’s what we should continue to do.”

In contrast, an event in Augusta on Tuesday showed support to health care workers.

“Pause and Pray” was set for noon in front of the Children’s Hospital of Georgia in an effort to uplift health care workers. In addition to participation in person, people could listen online at http://www.wafj.com/music/listen-live/wafj or at 88.3 FM.

