Showers and storms pushing through this morning

SYNOPSIS – Showers and storms will make thier way through the area this morning some could be strong to severe once the line moves through this afternoon looks better. Afternoon highs will only make it into the lower 80s today and a shot at cooler overnight lows through the rest of the week. A slight chance of rain on Wednesday but the rest of the week looks dry with highs in the upper 80s lower 90s.

TODAY – Cloudy, showers and storms. High near 81°. Winds SW 10-20 mph 80%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 10%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. High near 88°. Winds W 5-15 mph. 20%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 88° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 89° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 90° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 90° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 91° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 92° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 90° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 25 kts. Seas 6-8 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.