Advertisement

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam 2022 lineup announced

Officials with Gulf Coast jam announce the lineup for the music festival scheduled for June...
Officials with Gulf Coast jam announce the lineup for the music festival scheduled for June 3-5, 2022.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials with Gulf Coast Jam have announced their 10th anniversary lineup.

Florida Georgia Line join Brooks & Dunn and Old Dominion to headline the three-day event at Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach. The festival runs June 3-5, 2022.

Officials said Jordan Davis, Maddie & Tae and Mitchell Tenpenny have been added to the lineup that currently includes Gary Allan; Chris Janson; Scotty McCreery; Randy Rogers Band; Frankie Ballard; Tracy Lawrence; Tyler Rich; Darryl Worley; Corey Smith; Ryan Griffin; Steve Moakler; Elvie Shane; Tigirlily; Nate Barnes; Confederate Railroad; Presley & Taylor; Chandler Flint; and the Pepsi Southern Original winner.

Chris Stapleton’s schedule prevented him from headlining the 2022 event.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker speaking at a press conference in May 2021.
Ozark City Council reinstates former Police Chief Marlos Walker
File photo of jail cell
Dale County inmate dies
Tornado in Pike County
Tornado captured on video in Pike County
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
Southeast Health, Dothan Hospital.
SE Health Hospital with federal healthcare workers to hold news conference

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 699K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Volunteers needed
Dothan Therapeutic Volunteers needed
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-31
Showers and storms pushing through this morning
Enterprise woman recalls Hurricane Katrina
Enterprise woman recalls evacuating for Hurricane Katrina