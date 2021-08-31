Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam 2022 lineup announced

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials with Gulf Coast Jam have announced their 10th anniversary lineup.

Florida Georgia Line join Brooks & Dunn and Old Dominion to headline the three-day event at Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach. The festival runs June 3-5, 2022.

Officials said Jordan Davis, Maddie & Tae and Mitchell Tenpenny have been added to the lineup that currently includes Gary Allan; Chris Janson; Scotty McCreery; Randy Rogers Band; Frankie Ballard; Tracy Lawrence; Tyler Rich; Darryl Worley; Corey Smith; Ryan Griffin; Steve Moakler; Elvie Shane; Tigirlily; Nate Barnes; Confederate Railroad; Presley & Taylor; Chandler Flint; and the Pepsi Southern Original winner.

Chris Stapleton’s schedule prevented him from headlining the 2022 event.

