Ozark City Council reinstates former Police Chief Marlos Walker

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - New developments have occurred in the termination of Ozark Chief of Police Marlos Walker. This comes after the Ozark City Council had called a special meeting on Monday, August 30 to discuss “pending legal matters”.

Walker and Police Captain Tim Hicks were terminated during the July 20th meeting. After the council entered executive session to discuss the “good name and character” of an individual. The council announced the men’s termination after returning from that executive session. The terminations were effective immediately.

During Monday’s special called meeting the council again went into executive session to discuss further the subject.

Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship again making a surprising announcement after the executive session -- “We have reinstated Chief Walker in his job. We have put him on administrative leave effective immediately with pay and we’ve set a hearing for the 9th.”

The hearing for former Police Chief Marlos Walker will be held on September 9 at 5 PM.

Retired State Trooper Charles Ward will still remain Ozark’s Interim Chief of Police.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.