Gradually Turning Drier

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SYNOPSIS – As the impacts of Ida depart the Wiregrass, we’ll see partly cloudy skies overnight. Dry conditions continue into Wednesday, but scattered evening showers and thunderstorms are likely. We’ll finally dry out for a while beginning Thursday, with good weather all the way through the Labor Day weekend.

TONIGHT – Rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 71°.  Winds SW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, scattered evening showers and thunderstorms. High near 89°. Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Evening rain, then partly cloudy. Low near 69°.  Winds NW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 88° 5%

FRI: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 89° 5%

SAT: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 90° 5%

SUN: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 90° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 91° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 71° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 20 kts.  Seas 3-5 feet.

