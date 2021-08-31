Gradually Turning Drier

SYNOPSIS – As the impacts of Ida depart the Wiregrass, we’ll see partly cloudy skies overnight. Dry conditions continue into Wednesday, but scattered evening showers and thunderstorms are likely. We’ll finally dry out for a while beginning Thursday, with good weather all the way through the Labor Day weekend.

TONIGHT – Rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds SW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, scattered evening showers and thunderstorms. High near 89°. Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Evening rain, then partly cloudy. Low near 69°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 88° 5%

FRI: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 89° 5%

SAT: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 90° 5%

SUN: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 90° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 91° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 20 kts. Seas 3-5 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.