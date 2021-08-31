Governor DeSantis gives a positive update on Monoclonal Antibody Treatment in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron DeSantis visited Panama City Monday to give an update on the Monoclonal Antibody Treatment almost two weeks after his initial visit.

He said almost 30,000 treatments have been given in the state.

The Panama City Monoclonal Antibody Treatment site is just one of 21 in the state working to make a difference in the fight against COVID.

“We’ve done close to a thousand treatments here in Bay County since we established that site,” said DeSantis.

Treatments that DeSantis said he’s happy with the results seen so far.

“We’re seeing the hospital census in Bay County decline, the emergency visits decline, you know that’s a good trend each treatment can help us go in that direction,” said DeSantis.

A direction where the earlier you get the treatment, the better.

“What happens with this is if you do it early, that antibody cocktail gets in and really starts fighting back, your body is really fighting back against the virus,” said DeSantis.

For most who were suffering from bad side effects from COVID, this way to fight back had them back on their feet in no time.

“I truly believe that my condition would have worsened had I not gotten it,” Bay County Sheriff Lieutenant Nick Hall said.

“There is no doubt that if I wouldn’t have had that infusion whenever I did, that I was headed right on into the hospital,” Amanda Watson, someone who works in various assisting living facilities, said.

Gulf Coast Regional officials said they’ve seen a 25% decrease in COVID hospitalizations since last week.

In a statement, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Neil Kooy said:

“In the span of one week, Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center has experienced a 25% decrease in the number of COVID hospitalizations. We are encouraged by this recent reduction in COVID-19 hospitalizations and hope this trend continues.

The COVID-19 vaccine is one of the safest and effective tools we have to help mitigate the spread of the virus, and we urge Bay County residents who have not received the vaccine to consider becoming vaccinated.

In addition to the COVID-19 vaccine, Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is providing monoclonal antibody treatments to eligible individuals as an additional tool to combat the virus. Monoclonal antibody treatments are available for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals who have tested positive for the virus and for those who are a high risk for severe illness or immunocompromised, including the most vulnerable. In addition to the COVID-19 vaccine, healthcare experts have agreed that this treatment is safe and effective to prevent the major side effects of COVID-19—which can decrease your chances of becoming hospitalized.

To date, we have provided more than 200 monoclonal antibody treatments to eligible patients, and we are encouraged by the effectiveness and success these treatments have provided.”

“What we’re seeing with the data is it’s pretty clear. If you’re vaccinated you’re much less likely to be hospitalized for COVID and then if you get infected with COVID, you’re much less likely to be hospitalized if you do one of these Regeneron treatments,” said DeSantis.

A treatment that DeSantis hopes helps Bay County win the fight against COVID.

DeSantis said if this treatment had been more available to people when the Emergency Use Authorization came out in December, a lot of hospitalizations could have been avoided and saved a lot more lives.

To schedule an appointment or for a list of treatment site locations, visit Florida Health Monoclonal Antibody Therapy.

