Advertisement

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 1

By Justin McNelley
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Vote for our Friday Night Football Player of the Week!

Here are the nominees:

Providence Christian QB Harrison Mims - 170 rushing yards and 4 TDs; 99 passing yards and a TD

Headland QB Luke Nelson - 123 passing yards and 2 TDs; 74 rushing yards

Dale County WR Derrion Crossley - 2 catches for 99 yards and 2 TDs; returned a kickoff for a TD

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Landfall will be around noon as a strong category 4 hurricane.
Watch live Hurricane Ida coverage
Tornado in Pike County
Tornado captured on video in Pike County
This four-year-old boy treated at Children's Hospital in Birmingham for E coli in August, 2021.
Pike County boy hospitalized for weeks; family sues campground
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power

Latest News

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 1
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 1
USA Wheelchair Rugby won the silver medal at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo
USA! USA Wheelchair Rugby wins Silver at Tokyo Paralympics
FNF GOTN: Wicksburg vs. Geneva County - Part 4
FNF GOTN: Wicksburg vs. Geneva County - Part 4
FNF GOTN: Wicksburg vs. Geneva County - Part 5
FNF GOTN: Wicksburg vs. Geneva County - Part 5