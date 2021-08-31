FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 1

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Vote for our Friday Night Football Player of the Week!

Here are the nominees:

Providence Christian QB Harrison Mims - 170 rushing yards and 4 TDs; 99 passing yards and a TD

Headland QB Luke Nelson - 123 passing yards and 2 TDs; 74 rushing yards

Dale County WR Derrion Crossley - 2 catches for 99 yards and 2 TDs; returned a kickoff for a TD

