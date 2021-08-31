Advertisement

ESCC holding vaccine clinic for students and public

By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise State Community College is holding their third vaccine clinic since the start of summer.

The clinic is from 10 AM To 2 PM Tuesday and Wednesday. The clinic will be on ESCC’s campus Tuesday and the Aviation College in Ozark on Wednesday.

Alabama Department of Public Health will administer either the Moderna or Johnson and johnson vaccine

After funding through the CARES Act, ESCC has announced a $100 gift card incentive for students to get the vaccine and a chance to win a $1,000 raffle.

ESCC Chief of Police Jeff Spence says, “We would much rather them get vaccinated and then that way if they are exposed, they don’t have to quarantine the 14 days as of now according to ADPH and CDC.”

The clinic will be back on campus on September 27 and students need to be vaccinated by October 1 to qualify for the incentive.

