Enterprise woman recalls evacuating for Hurricane Katrina

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

As the southeast begins to recover from Hurricane Ida, pictures, videos and interviews are flooding both television and social media.

For Harolyn Benjamin and her family, the hurricane in New Orleans has brought back some very distinct memories more than 15 years ago.

“We came literally the day before Katrina hit,” Benjamin, a Hurricane Katrina evacuee, stated.

She and her husband have lived in Enterprise ever since.

“Those of us who lived there we just did not evacuate; it was just not something we did,” Harolyn added.

She had weathered storms before Katrina, but in the days leading up to the storms expected landfall, she had a premonition.

“This particular time I felt like this was going to be different, and actually followed my husband around the house for several hours telling him that I felt like if we didn’t leave, we would die,” Harolyn said.

Exactly 16 years later, it was Harolyn’s husband pleading for their children who live in New Orleans to leave before Ida made land fall this weekend.

“He felt like I did with Katrina, he was kind of adamant that this is not going to be good, this is going to be really bad,” Harolyn stated.

Her children listened, but her experience of Katrina has kept Harolyn away from social media the past two days.

“I have not been able to look at it a lot because it’s difficult and it kind of takes you back to that place 16 years ago,” Harolyn continued.

Knowing that so many are currently following the same path she took 16 years ago when escaping.

“There are a lot of people here from New Orleans and Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and a lot of times when people leave, they leave, and they take enough clothing and other items thinking it’ll be a couple of days,” Harolyn added.

Knowing the challenges these people are facing, Harolyn is prepared to help in any way she can. She’s heavily involved with the non-profit Women Who Care.

“As an evacuee I know how tough that can be. I know how overwhelming it can be and sometimes those agencies aren’t necessarily in place,” Harolyn said. “So, we want them to know that we’re here, we’re here to help them.”

Aside from assisting with tangible resources, Harolyn has one more thing to offer evacuee, advice.

“It will get better,” Harolyn finished. “You can’t see it right now it doesn’t feel like it right now, but it is going to do that.”

Harolyn and her family lived in New Orleans for eight years.

