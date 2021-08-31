Dothan Therapeutic Volunteers needed

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Volunteers are needed for Dothan Leisure Services Therapeutic Recreation Camps for the Fall of 2021. These camps benefit intellectually challenged children and adults during the months of September, October, and November. Volunteers will assist with arts and crafts, music, recreational activities, life skills, field trips, and other fun activities.

Fall Camp – September 21 through November 18 (9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) (no camp on October 19, 21, and November 11)

Camps will take place at the Doug Tew Therapeutic Recreation Center, located at 300 Garland Street, Dothan, AL 36301. If you would like to volunteer, please contact Lorena Guttowsky at 334-615-4751. If you would like to register your child for camp, please visit the Doug Tew Center.

