Dale County inmate dies

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dale County Jail inmate was found dead in his cell Monday, Chief Deputy Mason Bynum confirmed.

He said the State Bureau of Investigation, per policy, has been called in to determine the cause of death. Bynum referred questions to that agency.

SBI neither has issued a statement nor released the man’s name.

A source familiar with the death, but not authorized to speak publicly, told News 4 the inmate hanged himself.

