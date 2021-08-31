Advertisement

Dale County inmate dies

File photo of jail cell
File photo of jail cell(Storyblocks)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dale County Jail inmate was found dead in his cell Monday, Chief Deputy Mason Bynum confirmed.

He said the State Bureau of Investigation, per policy, has been called in to determine the cause of death. Bynum referred questions to that agency.

SBI neither has issued a statement nor released the man’s name.

A source familiar with the death, but not authorized to speak publicly, told News 4 the inmate hanged himself.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Landfall will be around noon as a strong category 4 hurricane.
Watch live Hurricane Ida coverage
Tornado in Pike County
Tornado captured on video in Pike County
This four-year-old boy treated at Children's Hospital in Birmingham for E coli in August, 2021.
Pike County boy hospitalized for weeks; family sues campground
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power

Latest News

Former Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker speaking at a press conference in May 2021.
Ozark City Council reinstates former Police Chief Marlos Walker
Wiregrass Electric Cooperative is offering assistance to help our state’s neighbors who are in...
Wiregrass Electric Coop. sending crews to restore Ida damage
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 694K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Enterprise State Community College is holding their third vaccine clinic since the start of...
ESCC holding vaccine clinic for students and public