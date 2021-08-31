Tornado touches down on Dothan’s west side

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A tornado has touched down on Dothan’s west side this afternoon.

News4 Chief Meteorologist David Paul was on air during First News at 4 when the storm touched down on the B105.3 tower cam. Since then we have received numerous videos and photos to our newsroom showing the tornado from various different angles.

Video of the apparent tornado that just hit Dothan…this was taken from US 84 just a few miles west of Dothan. Thanks to Josh Sims for sharing… #alwx #Ida #tornado pic.twitter.com/FGNu00f8FL — Josh Johnson (@JoshWeather) August 31, 2021

Shortly after the storm formed the National Weather Service issued the first of two tornado warnings for Houston and Henry counties including the city of Dothan.

