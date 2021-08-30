Want to help Hurricane Ida victims?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Seeing the damage and devastation left in Hurricane Ida’s wake many want to help those suffering in Louisianna and Mississippi. Coffee County EMA Director James Brown has some advice for those wanting to help.

We ask at this time you DO NOT donate clothing, food, bottled water or other supplies.

Cash is king. After seeing destroyed homes and people who have lost everything, we may be tempted to donate clothing, food, bottled water or other supplies. Aid organizations say donation like that often create logistical nightmares and more expense.

A financial donation can be spent on what is needed most at that particular moment.

Know to whom you are giving. Charity scams abound after natural disasters. Give to trusted, mainstream organizations. If you are unsure about a group, check it out at the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance, the Charity Navigator, Charity Watch, or GuideStar.

Here are some suggestions of good organizations to donate to:

American Red Cross - Help people affected by Hurricane Ida by visiting redcross.org or calling 800-RED-CROSS.

Catholic Charities of Acadiana - They are listing ways for people to help the victims of Hurricane Ida, whether it be by monetary donation or volunteer work. Check the links and information below for ways to help. Monetary donation: give.classy.org/disaster or text RELIEF to 797979. Checks can be mailed to: Catholic Charities of Acadiana, PO Box 3177, Lafayette, LA 70502. Disaster Amazon Wishlist: In-kind donations to assist in the disaster. To volunteer: bit.ly/HurricaneIdaHelp..

United Way - United Way of Southeast Louisiana is accepting donations and looking for volunteers. It has set up a fund to support both short- and long-term relief efforts. You can find more information on its website.

Salvation Army - The Salvation Army also operates a command unit, refrigerated truck, a laundry unit, shower unit, bunkhouse, and two Field Kitchens. These kitchens can produce between 15,000-20,000 meals per day. Online: give.helpsalvationarmy.org/. By phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)

World Central Kitchen - Chef José Andrés, who leads an organization that provides food relief in areas hit by disaster, tweeted that a team in New Orleans would activate its three kitchen facilities in the city. He said they have supplies already on hand for more than 100,000 meals. Those who wish to help can donate to donate.wck.org/give/.

All Hands and Hearts - All Hands and Hearts deploys volunteers to disaster sites to help with cleaning, rebuilding homes and creating a long-term recovery plan. You can donate to its Ida fund or sign up to volunteer.

Americares - Americares has a fund to support its deliveries of medicine, personal protective equipment and medical supplies to disaster areas.

Operation Blessing - Operation Blessing partners, staff, and disaster relief volunteers are the first on the ground, partnering with emergency management and local churches to bring food, clean water, medicine and other vital supplies to meet the immediate needs of those suffering. Donate online: ob.org/. To volunteer: ob.org/disaster-relief/volunteer/.

Pet Relief Agencies - Humane Society Disaster Relief: Donate online. Louisiana SPCA: Donate online. Mississippi ASPCA: Donate online.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

