Showers and storms this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Quiet this morning but this afternoon we will start to see showers and storms move across the region. Temperatures this afternoon will only make it into the upper 80s. Tomorrow more of the same rain bands will make their way through the Wiregrass from Tropical Storm Ida. Things will start to look up by Wednesday and even better by the end of the week into the weekend. Highs will make a rebound into the lower 90s.

TODAY – Cloudy, showers and storms. High near 87°. Winds SE 5-15 mph 80%

TONIGHT – Cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 10%

TOMORROW– Cloudy, showers and storms. High near 83°. Winds S 10-20 mph. 80%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 89° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 90° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 90° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 72° High: 90° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 90° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-15 kts. Seas 7-10 ft

