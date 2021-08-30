SE Health Hospital with federal healthcare workers to hold news conference

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Tuesday Southeast Health Hospital will hold a news conference.

Hospital leaders will be joined by members of the federal team of healthcare workers that arrived at the hospital over the weekend.

The announcement will begin at 1:30 PM.

WTVY will carry it live on wtvy.com and the WTVY Facebook page.

Monday the hospital again set a new record, 128, for the most COVID-19 patients in the hospital. The number of inpatients has been steadily rising with the resurgence of COVID-19 since breaking the hospital’s January record of 117 patients on August 16.

