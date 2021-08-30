Advertisement

SE Health Hospital with federal healthcare workers to hold news conference

Southeast Health, Dothan Hospital.
Southeast Health, Dothan Hospital.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Tuesday Southeast Health Hospital will hold a news conference.

Hospital leaders will be joined by members of the federal team of healthcare workers that arrived at the hospital over the weekend.

The announcement will begin at 1:30 PM.

WTVY will carry it live on wtvy.com and the WTVY Facebook page.

Monday the hospital again set a new record, 128, for the most COVID-19 patients in the hospital. The number of inpatients has been steadily rising with the resurgence of COVID-19 since breaking the hospital’s January record of 117 patients on August 16.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Landfall will be around noon as a strong category 4 hurricane.
Watch live Hurricane Ida coverage
This four-year-old boy treated at Children's Hospital in Birmingham for E coli in August, 2021.
Pike County boy hospitalized for weeks; family sues campground
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
Ida threat prompts Ivey to declare emergency
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping

Latest News

Mothers using alternative birthing plans during COVID-19
State health leaders say low vaccination numbers in 12-17 age group
Southeast Health, Dothan Hospital.
Southeast Health hits new COVID patient record, 122
Monoclonal Antibody Infusion, at Phoebe
Antibody therapy helping COVID-19 patients with early symptoms