NOLA to evacuees: Do not return until further notice

Hurricane Ida Coverage - New Orleans(KSLA)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of New Orleans is urging evacuees to stay put until further notice.

In a Tweet Monday morning, the city’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness requested that individuals who evacuated due to Hurricane Ida do not return until further notice.

“There is widespread debris, power remains out and emergency services are working to respond to those still in the city,” NOLA Ready wrote. “We will let you know when it is safe to come home.”

Hurricane Ida crashed into the Louisiana Gulf Coast Sunday as a powerful category 4 storm. The entire city of New Orleans was left without power as a result.

Tens of thousands of people evacuated prior to the storm, including many who came to the Jackson metro area.

Meanwhile, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is urging residents to remain vigilant, telling us we’re not out of the woods yet.

“As the eye of Ida hits central MS, know we are 18-22 hours from it departing our state - stay diligent,” he said. “Tornado threat remains for Coast. Heavy rainfall up to 8″. Downed trees across roadways in SW MS. Downed power lines with 130,000+ without power. Stay aware! Be safe! God bless!”

