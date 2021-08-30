Ida Impacts Continue

SYNOPSIS – We’ll continue to see impacts from Ida, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. The isolated tornado threat will be low, but not zero. Another batch of showers and thunderstorms will roll across the area Tuesday morning, with isolated activity during the afternoon. We’ll turn drier Wednesday, with great weather for the end of the week.

TONIGHT – Scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. Low near 73°. Winds SE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Morning showers and thunderstorms, with isolated activity during the PM hours. High near 81°. Winds S-SW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds SW at 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 88° 20%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 69° High: 88° 5%

FRI: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 89° 5%

SAT: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 90° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 90° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 91° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 feet.

