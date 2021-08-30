Advertisement

Ida Impacts Continue

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
(Source: cNews/James Gullage)(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – We’ll continue to see impacts from Ida, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. The isolated tornado threat will be low, but not zero. Another batch of showers and thunderstorms will roll across the area Tuesday morning, with isolated activity during the afternoon. We’ll turn drier Wednesday, with great weather for the end of the week.

TONIGHT – Scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. Low near 73°. Winds SE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Morning showers and thunderstorms, with isolated activity during the PM hours. High near 81°. Winds S-SW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds SW at 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 71° High: 88° 20%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 69° High: 88° 5%

FRI: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 89° 5%

SAT: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 90° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 90° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 91° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Landfall will be around noon as a strong category 4 hurricane.
Watch live Hurricane Ida coverage
This four-year-old boy treated at Children's Hospital in Birmingham for E coli in August, 2021.
Pike County boy hospitalized for weeks; family sues campground
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
Ida threat prompts Ivey to declare emergency
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping

Latest News

Tornado in Pike County
Tornado captured on video in Pike County
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-30
Showers and storms this afternoon
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-30
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-30
Very Wet First Half of the Week