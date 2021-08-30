Ga. study moving forward in absentee ballot signature matches

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state is moving forward with a study of the effectiveness of the signature verification process that the state previously used for absentee ballots.

A University of Georgia professor has been hired to do the study that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced in December.

A random sample of 5,000 absentee ballot envelopes from across the state for last year’s general election will be examined by students trained to verify them using the same methods that were used by election officials.

A new election law this year did away with the signature matching process, instead implementing a photo identification requirement for absentee ballots.

Also in the news ...

VOTING BREACHES: Republican efforts questioning the outcome of the 2020 presidential race have led to voting system breaches that election security experts say pose a heightened risk to future elections. Copies of Dominion Voting Systems software used to manage elections were distributed at an event this month in South Dakota organized by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. The software does everything from designing ballots to configuring voting machines and tallying results.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.