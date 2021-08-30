Advertisement

Ga. study moving forward in absentee ballot signature matches

A worker at the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections works to process absentee...
A worker at the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections works to process absentee ballots at the State Farm Arena Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Atlanta.(Source: AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state is moving forward with a study of the effectiveness of the signature verification process that the state previously used for absentee ballots.

A University of Georgia professor has been hired to do the study that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced in December.

A random sample of 5,000 absentee ballot envelopes from across the state for last year’s general election will be examined by students trained to verify them using the same methods that were used by election officials.

A new election law this year did away with the signature matching process, instead implementing a photo identification requirement for absentee ballots.

Also in the news ...

VOTING BREACHES: Republican efforts questioning the outcome of the 2020 presidential race have led to voting system breaches that election security experts say pose a heightened risk to future elections. Copies of Dominion Voting Systems software used to manage elections were distributed at an event this month in South Dakota organized by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. The software does everything from designing ballots to configuring voting machines and tallying results.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landfall will be around noon as a strong category 4 hurricane.
Watch live Hurricane Ida coverage
This four-year-old boy treated at Children's Hospital in Birmingham for E coli in August, 2021.
Pike County boy hospitalized for weeks; family sues campground
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Latest track on Ida from the National Hurricane Center.
Ida threat prompts Ivey to declare emergency
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping

Latest News

Damage from Hurricane Ida in Houma, Louisiana.
Want to help Hurricane Ida victims?
Tornado in Pike County
Tornado captured on video in Pike County
Alternative Birthing With COVID-19
Alternative Birthing in Dothan
Mothers using alternative birthing plans during COVID-19
Hurricane Ida Coverage - New Orleans
NOLA to evacuees: Do not return until further notice