Fines appealed over nitrogen leak that killed 6 at Ga. poultry plant

A Hall County firefighter leaves following a liquid nitrogen leak that killed six people at...
A Hall County firefighter leaves following a liquid nitrogen leak that killed six people at Prime Pak Foods, a poultry plant, on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Gainesville, Ga.(John Bazemore | AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Three of four companies are appealing federal workplace safety fines following a January liquid nitrogen leak that killed six workers at a Georgia poultry processing plant.

The U.S. Department of Labor says plant owner Foundation Food Group is contesting citations proposed in July.

So are Packers Sanitation Services Ltd., which provided cleaning services, and FS Group Inc. which helped build the freezer line that malfunctioned.

The Labor Department says the American branch of German company Messer, which made the freezer system, made an informal settlement with the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Aug. 13.

No further details have been released.

OSHA announced almost $1 million in fines against the companies, saying the deaths were preventable.

