Ex-sheriff quits Ga. judicial watchdog agency over KKK photo

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A former metro Atlanta sheriff has resigned from a state judicial watchdog agency after questions rose about a decades-old photo of him wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood.

House Speaker David Ralston appointed former Cherokee County Sheriff Roger Garrison to the state Judicial Qualifications Commission on Aug. 19.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports it asked Ralston’s office on Thursday if the speaker was aware of the photo.

Ralston spokesperson Kaleb McMichen later responded that Garrison had resigned and that Ralston would appoint a replacement.

Garrison declined comment on Friday.

Garrison said in 2012 when the photo came to light that it was a foolish Halloween costume he wore in his early 20s.

