Early County Schools change their quarantine policy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “We’ve been back in school for three weeks, and we’ve already seen more positive cases than we saw all last year,” says Bronwyn Ragan-Martin, Superintendent of Early County School System.

On average, 77 students in Early County Schools test positive for COVID-19 each week. Because of this, they are forced to quarantine and so are any students or staff who came in close contact with them.

“We’ve had so many students that we have had to contact that sometimes we’re not notified until the end of the day,” says Ragan-Martin.

Now, new guidelines from the State of Georgia roll back quarantine recommendations from 10 days to seven.

“We are moving back to the seven day quarantine as long as students do not have symptoms,” says Ragan-Martin. “Of course, they are allowed to come back after seven days, but they have to wear a mask for the remaining three days.”

Ragan-Martin says they want to keep kids in the classroom instead of under quarantine.

“Our first priority is our students’ safety, And we are still very concerned about COVID in our area.”

Early County Schools have a stricter quarantine policy compared to surrounding districts.

“Right now, I think we are leveling off because we are still requiring quarantine,” says Ragan-Martin. “Some of the surrounding districts that have made it optional have had to go virtual or they had to close down for brief amounts of time. Allowing for social distancing, using hand sanitizer, having kids spread out in the lunchroom, those sorts of protocols to keep everybody safe.”

The school district uses a system called “Remind messaging” to quickly alert parents of any potential COVID-19 exposure involving their child. As of now, Early County Schools does not mandate masks on campus, but teachers can require them in the classroom.

