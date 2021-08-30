Dothan Education Foundation donates to Wiregrass schools

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Some Wiregrass students are getting a little extra help this year thanks to the Dothan Education Foundation.

$215,000 is the estimated value of resources that the Dothan Education Foundation has distributed throughout the month.

“We were able to do 10,000 backpacks this year. 21,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and we’re working right on getting about 30,000 facemasks out to the school districts,” said Lindsey Fountain, Executive Director of Dothan Education Foundation. “So that’s about 6,000 masks per school district.”

Dothan City Schools, as well as, Geneva, Henry, Early, and Houston Counties are the districts on the receiving end of these donations.

Brandy White, Superintendent of Houston County Schools, said, “They’ve donated over 4,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, we’ve had over 2,000 backpacks, and just recently last week over 6,000 masks, so it’s helping us out tremendously.”

The donations support both parents and teachers with back-to-school expenses.

“We’re here to help not only the students in need get the items that they need, but also help teachers reduce their out-of-pocket spending that they’re paying. And, so that they can use that money to really focus on other things that they need in their classroom,” said Fountain.

A mask supply at schools ensures no student will have to worry if they forget or don’t have their own.

“Obviously the first couple days we’ve had a few children that have showed up to school without a mask, so we’ve been able to supply them some masks thanks to the Dothan Education Foundation,” said Superintendent White.

The donation was also made possible in part by the Kids in Need Foundation.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.