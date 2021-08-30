ALDOT employee struck, killed in construction zone

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville man working with an ALDOT crew in Chilton County was killed when a motorist struck him Monday morning.

Alabama state troopers say 33-year-old Brandon F. Barber was holding a traffic control sign within a construction zone on Alabama 191 near the 11 mile marker. Troopers say around 9:15 a.m., a Chevrolet Traverse failed to yield and struck Barber. He was pronounced dead at St. Vincent’s in Clanton.

The Alabama Department of Transportation confirmed Barber was a transportation maintenance technician. He had been with ALDOT for more than two years.

“I ask that all of you pray for his family and loved ones during this tragic time,” ALDOT west central assistant region engineer Wallace McAdory said in a statement. “This is a reminder for all of us to use extreme caution in work zones.”

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency did not release any other information on the wreck.

