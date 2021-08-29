Very Wet First Half of the Week

SYNOPSIS – Hurricane Ida is staying consistent in strength and location. The Louisiana/ Mississippi coast has not had a break since Ida made landfall early this morning. Us here in the Wiregrass can expect lots of rain throughout the next 24-48 hours with heavy bands moving through periodically. Once we get through the middle of the week things start to dry up significantly and temperatures warm back up into the lower 90s.

TONIGHT- Partly Cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds E 10

TOMORROW – Mostly Cloudy. Showers and Storms. High near 87 Winds ESE 5-10 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds SE 5-10 mph

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 85° 70%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 89° 40%

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 90° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 90° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 90° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 90° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 15-20 kts Seas 5-7 feet.

